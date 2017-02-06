Elite: Dangerous developer secures Hollywood movie licence for unnamed game

Frontier Developments—the studio responsible for Planet Coaster and Elite: Dangerous—has announced is acquisition of a top Hollywood movie licence to develop its third game franchise.

That's according to a press release posted this morning on the London Stock Exchange website, that suggests the English outfit is working on a new series based on an "enduring franchise of global renown." Beyond that, details are thin on the ground however the developer says more information will follow later this year.

"The third franchise is an important next step in our growth," says Frontier's chief executive David Braben. "We have chosen to license this particular IP to work with as our third franchise, because we believe we can create something very special. It is creatively stimulating, already has a high worldwide profile, and is a perfect match for our expertise."

Again not all too much to go on just yet, however we've reached out to Frontier for comment and will update as and when we hear back. If you'd like to kickstart the rumour mill early, though, feel free to do so in the comments below.