Elemental predicted to make a loss, Stardock CEO says it's worthwhile to restore trust

Stardock's CEO Brad Wardell has said that Stardock expect Elemental: War of Magic to make a loss for the company in the long term, but that it's worth pushing ahead with development and expansions to restore PC gamers' faith.

Speaking to Gamasutra , Wardell said that "Elemental made its money back on day one and has continued to be profitable to this point. However, based on our projections we anticipate by the end of second quarter 2011 that Elemental will end up losing money overall as our objective is to spend what is necessary to ensure that the game meets the expectations of our customers,"

He adds that "while this short-term loss is unfortunate, it is crucial in the long term that PC gamers know that the Stardock name means quality and support."

Stardock recently hired the former lead designer on Civilization V, Jon Shafer, to work on Elemental, while science fiction author Dave Stern has been brought in to beef up the storytelling. Stardock are still working on patching up the game and are planning to release expansions for the game in the future.

