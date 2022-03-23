How to get the Rivers of Blood katana in Elden Ring

The Elden Ring Rivers of Blood katana is a weapon you can find in the Lands Between. You'll need to progress pretty far into the game to grab this blade, but you shouldn't go too far as it will be unavailable once you've killed a certain boss—on your current playthrough, at least.

There are plenty of Elden Ring weapons to be found throughout the game and you should check out the different playstyles of each. But if you're after a bleed build , Rivers of Blood is an excellent choice, though the Uchigatana serves well enough until you can get your hands on it later on. So if you're ready to get started, here's where to find the Elden Ring Rivers of Blood katana.

Elden Ring Rivers of Blood location

If you've already killed the Fire Giant, Bloody Finger Okina won't invade so you won't be able to get the Rivers of Blood katana in your current playthrough.

If you haven't, venture into the Mountaintops of the Giants to get this katana. When you approach the Church of Repose, far south of Castle Sol, you're invaded by the NPC, Bloody Finger Okina.

Unsurprisingly, he wields the Rivers of Blood katana and deals heavy bleed damage if he hits you, so your best bet is to keep him at a distance. Once you've defeated the invader, you're rewarded with the Rivers of Blood katana and the Okina Mask.

(Image credit: Mapgenie.io/elden-ring)

Rivers of Blood stats:

Requires: 12 strength, 19 dexterity, 20 arcane

12 strength, 19 dexterity, 20 arcane Damage type: Slash/Pierce

Slash/Pierce Scaling: Strength E, dexterity D, arcane D

Strength E, dexterity D, arcane D Skill: Corpse Piler

Corpse Piler Passive: Blood loss buildup (50)

The bleed passive means you'll be able to take chunks of health from enemies with successive hits, making some formidable opponents an absolute breeze.