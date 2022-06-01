How to get to the Divine Tower of East Altus in Elden Ring

Looking for the way to the Divine Tower of East Altus in Elden Ring? Shardbearer bosses drop Great Runes (opens in new tab), but they're pretty useless until you activate them. Each rune is tied to a specific Divine Tower, so you'll need to figure out how to get to them to power them all up.

The Divine Tower of East Altus is to the southeast of Leyndell, Royal Capital and, like the others, you've probably spotted it in the distance as you explore. This tower is also the only one that activates the Great Runes from two different bosses. So without further ado, here's how to get to the East Altus Divine Tower.

Elden Ring East Altus Divine Tower: How to get there

This Divine Tower activates the Great Runes for both Morgott and Mogh. As you should've defeated the former to reach this area, the door should be unlocked when you arrive.

From the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, head to the main road through the capital, then northeast to open the big door at the end. Make your way up the steps in the following area, then use the elevator in the building to your left at the top. From here, follow the bridge until you reach the large circular building with an elevator in the middle.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: From Software ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: From Software ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: From Software ) Image 1 of 3

It's a good idea to use the elevator and activate the Forbidden Lands Site of Grace at the bottom. You could skip this step, but you'll have a boss to deal with shortly, so it's worth grabbing this Site of Grace instead of running back from Leyndell if you die. Once activated, head back up the elevator and proceed out of the door to the southeast.

You'll see the divine tower straight ahead, but as you start running across the bridge that leads to it, your screen will begin to darken. Take out the Fell Twins that appear here, then you're free to move across the bridge to the tower.

Open the doors and head up the elevator to find the Two Fingers that let you activate the Great Runes for Morgott and Mogh.