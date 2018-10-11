EA teases Command & Conquer remasters, wants to know what you think

Command & Conquer: Rivals isn't that bad actually, but it's also not really what C&C fans are after. And I'm not the only one who thinks so: Electronic Arts producer Jim Vessella, whose credits include Tiberium Wars, Red Alert 3, Kane's Wrath, and Tiberian Twilight, posted a message today on Reddit saying that EA knows fans want to see the series making a proper return to PC, and that it's working to make it happen.

"Following the reveal of Rivals, we heard you loud and clear: the Command & Conquer community also wants to see the franchise return to PC. And as a fan of C&C for over 20 years, I couldn’t agree more," Vessella wrote. "With that in mind we’ve been exploring some exciting ideas regarding remastering the classic PC games, and already have the ball rolling on our first effort to celebrate the upcoming 25th Year Anniversary."

Vessella didn't share anything specific, but said that EA will "be talking to fans in a variety of ways" over the next few weeks. Ahead of that, he invited input from the community on the C&C subreddit.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but to me it seems unlikely that Vessella would go public with the plan unless it was pretty much certain to happen. That said, it could be awhile before we get an actual commitment: The "upcoming 25th year anniversary" mentioned by Vessella is still two years away.

To pass the time, here's a video of NOD blowing up the White House.