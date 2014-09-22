EA supports White House anti-sexual harassment initiative

Earlier this year EA lost its chance for a hat-trick of Worst Company In America awards when it was knocked out of the first round bracket by Time Warner Cable. Clearly the company is doing something right. And, credit where it's due, it's important to note when a firm of its size and influence gets behind a good cause like the White House's It's On Us campaign.

Launched by President Obama last week, the initiative is aimed at raising awareness and stopping sexual assault on academic campuses. It asks supporters to pledge a personal commitment to "not be a bystander to the problem, but a part of the solution." EA's official Twitter account is promoting the cause with tweets and a new profile image

At the very least, the message will reach many of its 2.7 million followers, and more than 9,000 employees worldwide. EA is also the only gaming company featured on the partners page of the It's On Us website, next to other companies like Viacom, tumblr, and College Humor.

If you want to take the pledge yourself and find out more about the It's On Us campaign, (or see more pictures of Jon Hamm's face), go here .