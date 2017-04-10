EA reveals new Battlefield 1 map coming in June

Electronic Arts has revealed that the new map coming to Battlefield 1 Premium Pass holders in June is called Nivelle Nights. There's only one image of it so far, depicting a trench bathed in the light of a full moon, but between that and the brief description, it looks like this action will take place at night.

"As darkness falls over the muddy battlefields around Malmaison and Soupir, French and German batteries prepare to yet again support their troops on the contested ground," it says. "The moon, the searchlights, and the artillery lights up the night skies, exposing the vast network of trenches. Bite and hold as your foe will fight for every inch of ground. Strategy and teamwork will overcome those who have neither."

To the history books: The Nivelle Offensive was a massive, combined British-French operation that took place in the spring of 1917. While the attacks were initially successful, the operation as a whole was not as decisive as expected, and the staggering losses taken as the offensive ground on eventually led to mutinies throughout the ranks of the French Army. In fact, the Nivelle Offensive and resulting mutinies were previously portrayed, in a very different way, in Ubisoft's excellent Valiant Hearts.

EA announced last week that, as of May, Battlefield 1 will begin receiving monthly updates, rather than seasonal. The May update will be dedicated to "quality of life" improvements that will make the game "more balanced and fair." A solid release date for the Nivelle Nights map and pricing for Battlefield 1 players who don't own the pass remain to be announced.