Popular

E3 2011: Warhammer 40,000:Dark Millennium Online teaser trailer arrives

By

Vigil's massively multiplayer Warhammer 40,000 action MMO, Dark Millenium has a brand new teaser trailer. Okay, it shows almost nothing, but we do get a tiny glimpse of what looks to be in-game action somewhere behind all that gold. In fact, last year's E3 trailer showed approximately 300% more of the game, so I've embedded that below. Dark Millennium Online is listed as "coming soon." Hopefully we'll see more in the next couple of days as E3 2011 rumbles on.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments