E3 2011: SpikeTV's Skyrim demo goes into detail about dragons and shouting

US TV network Spike TV is covering E3 in-depth, and recently played home to Bethesda's Todd Howard as he talked about Skyrim . The video's nearly seven minutes long, and covers a range of topics: showing how the combat system works in practice, the range of environments you'll be adventuring in (spoiler: it's not just snow), and how you're expected to take down a dragon with toenails as long as your entire body.