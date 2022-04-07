Dying Light 2 will get new game plus mode later this month

Audio player loading…

Techland's Dying Light 2 arrived in early February and, as zombie-bashing parkour-em-ups go, is pretty great: our own Chris Livingston gave it 84% (opens in new tab), mainly because he couldn't get enough of drop-kicking dudes off tall buildings. The developer has said it plans to support the game for years to come, and the list of features requested by the community includes a photo mode, new difficulties and, perhaps most of all, a new game plus mode.

Lead game designer Tymon Smektała recently said (opens in new tab) "Those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on. I don’t want to go into too many specifics here… but very soon, people will start seeing those things being added in one form or another into the game."

How soon? Try end of April soon.

"Survivors, Our team is working hard on patch 3 for DL2 Stay Human. It will be one of the biggest patches we've released so far. Apart from many fixes for both multi and single-player mode, it will also introduce a New Game+ mode, giving you more reasons to re-visit The City. We're planning to release patch 3 on all platforms by the end of this month. Full notes will be available once the update is live."

Techland released an ambitious roadmap in January (opens in new tab) that suggests patch 3 will also be bringing in a series of events around mutated infected, while the first piece of story DLC remains scheduled for June. The current promise is over five years of support, including both free and paid DLCs, which does seem like one heck of a commitment: but it's in-keeping with the original Dying Light, which had a ton of DLC including The Following, which was pretty great.