Duskers goes into full release with a creepy launch trailer

Duskers, a sci-fi roguelike in which you pilot drones through derelict spaceships in search of supplies and, ultimately, the truth about “how the universe became a giant graveyard,” is now in full release.

Despite its pre-release state, Duskers looked really good during our preview last year. More recently, we spoke with developer Tim Keenan about how the game had come together since then, thanks largely to player feedback that helped shape numerous small but vital design decisions.

Duskers is available from Steam, GOG, the Humble Store, and directly from developers Misfits Attic, at a ten percent launch week discount across the board. We'll have a review for you soon.