Druid class revealed for Dungeons & Dragons Online

I rolled a druid the very first time I ever played the pen-and-paper classic Dungeons & Dragons. I didn't get to shapeshift like these fancypants druids you see in games nowadays, but I did manage to save my group by streaking through a bug bear camp to divert the enemy's attention. The druid class is finally coming to Dungeons & Dragons Online in the Menace of the Underdark expansion, releasing on June 25th. I'm already taking my clothes off in preparation for any dangers my group may encounter.

The druid is the hippy's jack-of-all trades, throwing out that cumbersome metal armor to better attune with nature for a variety of roles. As a druid, you'll be able to play defensively as a Dire Bear or chew up your enemies as the Winter Wolf. If you prefer an elemental approach, the druid can also harness the form of a water or fire elemental. Each of the forms comes with its own unique set of skills and abilities. For players who prefer the naked form like myself, the class is also proficient in a number of standard weapons like staves, daggers, and sickles.

VIP accounts will get to play the druid for free, and non-VIPs will be able to purchase it separately. If you're interested in knowing more about the expansion or the druid class, visit the DDO official site .