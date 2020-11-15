Driver 2 has an unofficial PC port

Our Jeremy Peel was only just complaining that the Driver series have gone AWOL, what with Driver: San Francisco delisted from Steam and the Ubisoft Reflections team providing car physics for Watch Dogs games instead of making their own. If you too miss the Driver games, here's a bit of good news for you. A group of fans are reverse engineering a free, open-source PC port of the 2000 PlayStation game Driver 2, and it runs at 60fps.

To get ReDriver 2 running you'll need to compile the most recent version of its code from GitHub and then copy over the DRIVER2 folder from the CD-ROM you definitely still own. Like the PC port of Mario 64, it's nice to see a console game preserved this way.

Driver 2 was the first game in the series to let you get out of your car and walk around a 3D world, beating Grand Theft Auto 3 to the punch by a year. It featured four cities you could roam around and turn into backdrops for chase sequences: Chicago, Havana, Rio de Janeiro, and Las Vegas. And, most importantly, it didn't open with a sequence designed to prevent kids from getting past it like the first game did.