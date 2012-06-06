Dragonica celebrates third birthday with new PvP maps

To celebrate the third birthday of free to play action MMO Dragonica , gPotato have opened a new series of PvP maps as well as a special community area. "We haven't forgotten our promise to continuously improve the game," reads the official blog post "so this update will also include 40 bugs that have now been fixed and 5 updated quests."

The new community area allows up to 30 players to fight a new boss to earn special items. There's also a capture-the-bear mode where players have to return a cuddly ursine flag to their spawnpoint. Domination mode, meanwhile, offers more traditional control-point capture PvP.

See below for screenshots of the update.