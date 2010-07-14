Dr Who downloads “made the BBC sit up”

At the Develop panel detailing the making of Dr Who: The Adventure game, announced in PC Gamer 213, the BBC have revealed that 1.2 million episodes have been downloaded, a figure that was beyond the BBC's “wildest dreams”.

While the first adventure game in the series, City of the Daleks, only scored 64% in PC Gamer 216, the game has gathered enough of an audience to make the entire BBC take notice of the power of games to create further interest in their licences. The significant number of downloads is more important than any critical acclaim, particular when it helps deliver Who to a wider audience.