Doom: Bloodfall DLC adds a trio of new maps and the Spectre Pinky

The third Doom multiplayer DLC pack, Bloodfall, is now live on Steam, bringing three new maps to the online action, plus a Grenade Launcher, a trio of new hack modules, and a new demonic transformation: the Spectre Pinky.

The new maps are:

Empyrian – Fight in an ageless colosseum held aloft by opposing energies, as the gilded embattlements slowly crumble.

– Fight in an ageless colosseum held aloft by opposing energies, as the gilded embattlements slowly crumble. Boneyard – Battle in the outer realm of Hell, where the landscape is made entirely of demon flesh, teeth and bone.

– Battle in the outer realm of Hell, where the landscape is made entirely of demon flesh, teeth and bone. Outbreak – Engage in intense combat throughout a UAC facility transformed after underworldly science breaks free from containment.

As always, the new maps are accessible to all players in a multiplayer lobby as long as at least one person in the lobby owns them.

The grenade launcher, which is apparently banned by the UAC (how the BFG gets a green light but a bloop gun is verboten is beyond me), can bank grenades off of walls or lay down smoke to cover your movement, while the new Hack Modules enable either extra armor or extra health per health pickup, or Glory Sight, which "highlights enemies that can be Glory Killed from farther away."

The update also adds new Lateral Thrusters that gives players the ability to dodge fire and perform a third mid-air jump, plus four new Cultist-themed armor sets, 15 new customization patterns and colors, a few bug fixes, and a reduction to just two playlists—Team Play and Free-For-All Play—to "better aggregate players and make it faster to find a match."

Even though this is only Wednesday, Bethesda is marking the launch of the new DLC with a double XP weekend that will run until noon ET on December 19. Doom: Bloodfall is available now on Steam and will set you back $15/£12.