Don't Starve creators reveal Oxygen Not Included

At the PC Gaming Show today, Don't Starve creators Klei Entertainment revealed their next game: Oxygen Not Included. Based on the look of it, our initial reaction was, 'Oh, Don't Starve in space!' but what we actually see is a vertically aligned 'colony simulation game'—presumably more along the lines of Spacebase DF-9 (its troubled development aside). Inside an asteroid base, the player is apparently tasked with dealing with unfortunate problems like drowning, entombment, and melting hematite.

There's no solid release date, but Oxygen Not Included should be out in Late 2016 or Early 2017, depending on which frame of the teaser you land on.