$500,000 Apex Legends Preseason Invitational coming in September

Electronic Arts has unveiled the next step in its campaign to make Apex Legends a top-tier esport: The Apex Legends Preseason Invitational, a three-day bracketed tournament featuring 80 teams vying for a slice of a $500,000 prize pool.

"Competition is in the DNA of Apex Legends and this competitive event will showcase the game at its highest-level," design director Chad Grenier said. "This Apex Legends Preseason Invitational advances our vision towards a robust competitive experience with the community at the center. We continue to explore all the entertaining ways both players and spectators can experience Apex Legends and look forward to bringing this event to life."

The double elimination tournament will begin with all teams seeded in the winners bracket. Based on their performance through each round of play, they'll either continue in that bracket, be relegated to the losers bracket, or be eliminated entirely. Once the field is winnowed to the final 20, the big brawl for the belt will get underway. Prizes will be awarded to all teams appearing in the final 20, ranging from $105,000 for first place to $4800 for last.

The Preseason Invitational will run September 13-15 in Krakow, Poland, and I'm sorry to say is an "invite-only" event: Instead of qualifiers, you'll need to email ApexLegendsPreseason@ea.com with your Origin ID and connected email address to take part. (If you're serious about it, the full rules are available here.) More information on the Apex Legends preseason situation is up at ea.com.