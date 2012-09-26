Dishonored: Tales from Dunwall part 2 introduces the Outsider

The second Dishonored animated short dives into the dark alleyways of Dunwall to tell the tale of a young runaway with a lust for revenge. Cue the appearance of mysterious stranger and avid outdoorsman, the Outsider. Dunwall's G-Man is responsible for giving Dishonored protagonist, Corvo, a magical mark that lets him do the blinky-stabby magi-murdering shown off in recent trailers . But what will happen when the boy encounters him? Will it end well, with rainbows, and perhaps a song? I'm optimistic. Let's find out.

Oh :(

Dishonored is out on October 9 in the US of A and October 12 in the UK.