Discord now has video chat and screen share

Discord has rolled out some new and much requested features today: namely, the ability to video chat and screen share. In the company's words "you can share your face or screen pixels with another person's eye pixels", which is a very nice way of putting it, if you ask me.

Video chat supports up to ten people in a group direct message, and it supports "picture in picture", which means you can chat via video while also looking at other stuff. And the screen sharing works as you'd expect: other users can see your screen while you chat to them.

In other less interesting Discord news, a bunch of bug fixes roll out today too. You can read all about those on the blog, and you can also, in the words of Discord, "stop asking for this feature because we launched it."