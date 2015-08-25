Dirt Rally update brings online World Rallycross

Rallying is a relatively lonely pursuit: just you, your car, and a co-driver screaming directions in your ear. Rallycross is a more sociable event, and one that now has multiplayer support in Codemasters' Early Access rally-'em-up.
Dirt Rally's v0.7 update is out now, and—in addition to the online RX events—it brings the following new features:
- A new World RX track – Hell, Norway
- New Rallycross drivers including, Liam Doran and Petter Solberg
- Wet weather for all Rallycross tracks
- Three new cars: DS3, MINI Countryman Rallycross and Subaru WRX STI
- Brand new Wager Daily Event
- Some new advanced gamepad options
- Added a “Very Early” option for your Co-Driver calls
- A frankly amazing set of Hints and Tips for you to read during loading screens
- Removed the additional time penalty when the Off Track Reset Countdown expires and upped the limit on the timer
- We’ll now show you your ‘Fastest lap’ onscreen for an entire Rallycross Event
- Clutch Override which will give you the ability to use your clutch to override the automatic gearbox clutch
According to this here blog post, there's a whole bunch of other fixes and features. You'll have to follow that link to see them, because I've arbitrarily decided not to copy/paste them here.