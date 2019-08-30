Dirt Rally is free to keep on the Humble Store

"The stages look incredible", we wrote in our Dirt Rally review back in 2015. "Dust plumes out from under your car as drones buzz through clear skies. Ice patches shimmer as you hammer past snow-laden trees, picking out the road through fog. Hot air balloons rest as you slide a 1970s escort around a hay bale. Mud flings into the air as you tumble a Lancia Delta down a cliff towards a pond. Watching replays are a joy and irresistible if you've had a decent run, made all the better by respectable engine noise and chattering pace notes." Players agree, and it's sitting on a Mostly Positive rating on Steam.

Until September 1 at 10am Pacific Time, or until supplies last, you can get a free Steam key for Dirt Rally by subscribing to the Humble Bundle newsletter.