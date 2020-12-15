DiRT 5's festive update adds snowy weather to Playgrounds and wheel support

Codemasters is rolling out the DiRT 5 2.0 update today, and it brings a fair amount of fixes for all platforms, including performance improvements that should prevent some crashes on PC as well as wheel support for a large number of third-party wheels, including those by Logitec and Thrustmaster. The true highlight of this update though has to be the free wintry goodies pack, called Snow Limits. Heh.

Snow Limits includes seasonally appropriate decorations for your Playgrounds (the game's course designer) as well as an option to add snow as a weather condition, a new racing circuit called Ice Breaker and two new liveries. The Porsche Cayenne Transsyberia turns even more… Transsyberian with a livery depicting fir trees heavy with snow. The Ford Mustang GT4 now looks as if someone wrapped it in green and red wrapping paper, which is certainly a choice.

Side note: the version of Jingle Bells playing in the trailer above is a bit of a jam, actually.