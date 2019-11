Direct2Drive have started offering limited digital game rental, charging $5 for five hours of gameplay.

If you like the game you've brought time for, a maximum of five dollars can be put towards the price of the full download. For the moment, just three games are available as part of the service: GRID, Divinity 2 and Silent Hill: Homecoming.

Are you willing to play a dollar per hour (that's 63p for us British) to try out a game? Let us know in the comments.

[via VG247 ]