Where to find mangrove sticks in Dinkum

Looking for mangrove sticks in Dinkum, the new farming sim? Dinkum has just arrived in early access on Steam, and you can settle down in the Australian outback and make it your home. You can play co-op (opens in new tab) with up to three friends, too, and they can certainly help you out with all the resource gathering you'll need to do to get a village up and running.

Mangrove sticks are a resource you can use to build various useful items to help turn your settlement into a thriving village. These are fairly easy to find once you know what you're looking for but, unlike palm wood (opens in new tab), it's a bit of a problem if you're not sure what mangrove trees look like. Here's where to find Dinkum mangrove sticks so you can get crafting.

Image 1 of 2 Look for brown areas next to rivers or lakes. (Image credit: James Bendon ) Image 1 of 2 Chop a mangrove tree with an axe to get mangrove sticks. (Image credit: James Bendon ) Image 1 of 2

Dinkum mangrove sticks: Where to find them

Mangrove trees can be found close to the water's edge in many areas on your map. They have fairly narrow trunks but the giveaway is the pyramid-like root structure at their base. Simply use an axe on the tree or one of the nearby root clusters, and you'll be rewarded with several mangrove sticks.

A good way to get an idea of where they might be is to look for the brown areas next to lakes and rivers on your map. This is a pretty good indicator that you'll find plenty of mangrove trees in that location.

Once you've collected enough, you can head back to your base and use them to make items like the Wooden Torch or the extremely useful Simple Animal Trap.