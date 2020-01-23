Diablo or Bob Ross? Take Blizzard's quote quiz

Blizzard senior director and editor in chief Dan 'Shoe' Hsu has posted a fun internal Blizzard quiz on his Twitter feed. The quiz presents a series of quotes and simply asks: Bob Ross or Diablo?
According to Hsu, "(One of the teams in our department at Blizzard created this for a holiday party activity.) #blizzlife"
Some are obvious. I don't think Bob Ross has ever had cause to gesture at one of his half-finished works to say "These dark corridors are painted with the dried blood of Leoric's subjects". The tree quotes are more ambiguous though. I can imagine Bob Ross muttering "Trees cover up a multitude of sins" under his breath in a sinister break from his normal affable demeanor.
Hsu hasn't posted the answers to the quiz yet, but let's post it here for for our amusement anyway.
Bob Ross or Diablo (the video games) quote?(One of the teams in our department at Blizzard created this for a holiday party activity.) #blizzlife pic.twitter.com/Ym5dLj7eQmJanuary 23, 2020