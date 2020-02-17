Diablo and Overwatch might be getting animated TV adaptations

It looks like Blizzard has plans to adapt both Diablo and Overwatch into animated TV shows. As reported by Gamespot, Activision Blizzard Studio's co-president Nick van Dyk has revealed the adaptations through his LinkedIn profile.

Nick van Dyk's profile accounts for what the president has worked on and has listed both the Diablo and Overwatch animated projects. The profile lists him as being the executive producer of a TV adaptation of an "anime style" Diablo television show that will be distributed worldwide through Netflix.

The next surprise is further down the profile where it describes that Van Dyke has "developed and sold an animated series based Blizzard's Overwatch franchise." Both of these animated series make sense time-wise given that Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 are both in the works, currently with no release dates.

If a formal announcement is made about these animations, then Diablo and Overwatch will sit alongside other successful game adaptations like The Witcher, which has a second season in the works, and the Castlevania series that has just announced its third season.

Activision Blizzard has not made a formal announcement of these animated series, but we've reached out for comment and will update this story if we receive more information.