Diablo 4's running a free weekend, giving you a shot at all its content until Monday

In the words of PCG's Tyler Colp, Diablo 4 took "a leap in the right direction" with the start of its second season this month, and now it would very much like you to come back and give it a go. That's why the game is running a free trial until Monday, October 30, giving you a chance to mess around with dang near all of the game on Battle.net during our upcoming spooky weekend.

When I say "dang near all," I mean it. From what I can tell, the only real restriction on this Diablo 4 free weekend is that your character level will max out at level 20 (rather than the game's usual max of 100). Aside from that, Blizzard says you'll have "access to all Diablo 4 content" and that any progress you make will carry over into the proper game if you decide to buy it for real.

And oh, would you look at that? Diablo 4 happens to be 25% off for Halloween. Pretty serendipitous, if you ask me.

Like, I imagine, the vast majority of people reading this, I prefer to keep my games on Steam rather than scattered across the launchers that keep multiplying on my taskbar, but I'm afraid you'll have to stick to Battle.net if you want to take advantage of Diablo 4's free period. Even though the game came to Steam 10 days ago, Blizzard is keeping the trial limited to its own launcher. I suppose you can't really grouse too much when it's free.

You can find the Diablo 4 free trial over on Battle.net, where—just to remind you—it'll run through Monday. I'm kind of tempted to jump back in myself. I poured a whole bunch of time into the game's beta periods before cooling on it incredibly quickly when it actually released. From what I hear, the game is slowly (perhaps not surely) righting the ship, luring back folks like me who felt like something had gone missing in the full game.