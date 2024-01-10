Diablo 4's next season is a mystery but at least we know it starts in less than 2 weeks

Despite having very little information about it yet, Diablo 4's next season is now confirmed to go live in less than two weeks. The current season, the Season of Blood, will close at an unannounced time (likely around 10 am PT) on January 23 and season 3 will begin within the same day.

Blizzard recently updated the character selection screen when you first log into the game to say "Next Season Begins January 23, 2023," as spotted by Wowhead. The last season transition worked the same way, but Blizzard has never officially stated seasons will always work this way.



Season 3's name is still a mystery though, and so is its theme. So far, we've had a season about zombie-like "malignant" monsters and a season about vampires. The next one will have something to do with the figure wearing a broken skeletal helmet in the teaser image shown at BlizzCon last year.

Diablo 4 players are getting antsy, but developers on X assure everyone that news is coming "over the next two weeks," including a stream before the season launches.

A few things have been confirmed for season 3, including:

A challenge dungeon called "The Gauntlet" that will change every week

Leaderboards that rank the top 1,000 runs of The Gauntlet each week and offer rewards

A change to open world Helltide events so they happen every hour with five minute breaks

Season 2's exclusive systems, like Blood Harvest events and Vampiric Powers, will disappear once it ends. Blizzard hasn't said if it will incorporate the most popular powers into new items for both the Seasonal and Eternal Realm like it did with some of the powers from season 1. I'm praying it will so that I can turn into a cloud of bats when I use evade forever.

There's still some time to play season 2 and gather up as many Uber Uniques as you can before all your characters and items get shipped back to the Eternal Realm. I'm only missing one of these super rare items, but I think I'll fall asleep if I have to kill the only boss that drops them one more time.