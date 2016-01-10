Diablo 3 patch 2.4.0 detailed again, ahead of next week's release

For most developers, a patch is a quick update that fixes a few bugs or maybe adds a seasonal hat, but for Blizzard they're milestone updates that introduce a pile of new content, for free. So it's not too surprising, but still quite odd, that we've been talking about Diablo 3's 2.4.0 patch for several months now. After some time in the Public Test Realm, the patch will finally be released for real, real soon. As in, next week.

Ahead of the release, Blizzard has taken to the Blizzblog to remind us what's going to be in the newest update. So what IS going to be in the newest update? A new zone, set dungeons, powered-up rifts, and fountains of loot, as is the Diablo way.

Here's some footage of Greyhollow Island, which probably isn't the best place to picnic:

That blockade behind Leoric's throne has finally been cleared, meanwhile, giving you a chance to rummage around his Royal Quarters. You'll also be able to explore Sanctuary's Eternal Woods, though there's surely no hurry, as they'll doubtless be there for quite some time.

There's no exact release date for patch 2.4.0 yet, but Blizzard says it will be with us "next week".