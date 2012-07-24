Diablo 3 invulnerable wizard exploit hotfix arrives

Blizzard have hotfixed Diablo 3 to squash the invincible Wizard exploit that went public yesterday. "We will continue to carefully monitor this issue and welcome anyone with information about bugs or hacks to submit a detailed report to our Hacks Team by emailing hacks@blizzard.com, or by completing the Hacks Report web form," reads a Blizzard forum post on the issue.

The exploit allowed Wizards to become invulnerable by quickly triggering two skills in quick succession. Once anabled, players could blast through Inferno with no clothes on, slaying demons and hoarding loot with ease. The problem was fixed within a day of it emerging on the Blizzard forums but there's a question over how long the bug has existed secretly before then. If so, how many auction house items are the result of those nude raids? And will the discovery of the bug result in any bans or rollbacks?

We'll have to wait and see what Blizzard do next. Meanwhile, here's a video of the exploit in action.