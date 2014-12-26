Diablo 3 awarding double experience points for the holidays

Need something to do during the pre-New Year lull? Blizzard is offering a 100 percent experience point bonus to all Diablo 3 players who log in between now and midnight on December 29.

The deal actually went live on December 25, but none of us were around to notice it until now. Fortunately, there's still plenty of time to get in on the action. "All nephalem who log into Diablo III this weekend on any platform* will receive a +100% bonus to experience gain," Blizzard wrote on Battle.net. "As with previous buffs, the bonus provided will stack multiplicatively with other existing bonuses, including those provided by items, shrines, Pools of Reflection, and Paragon points."

The asterisk donates the one little catch, although it doesn't apply to us: On consoles, the buff only applies to the Ultimate Evil Edition. The 100 percent experience bonus offer runs until 11:59 pm PST on December 29.