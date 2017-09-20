Devolver Digital's feature-length Call of Duty documentary is out now

Announced last month, CODumentary—Devolver Digital's unofficial behind-the-scenes look at Activision's enduring war shooter series—is out now.

Driven by the off-beat publisher's Films division, CODumentary charts the shooter's "incredible" rise to fame—exploring its place in the early 2000's FPS landscape, through to its juggernaut status today.

If you missed it last month, here's another look at its reveal trailer:

"CODumentary is an independent documentary which tells an incredible story of how the video game Call Of Duty grew into becoming one of the biggest global entertainment blockbuster franchises of all time," reads the film's Steam page blurb. "The film travels back through time and looks at how a single video game gained millions of fans around the world, broke numerous records and battled through the years to establish itself as one of the greatest video games of all time."

"The film looks at how government officials raised their concern over in-game content and what happened when two studio bosses were sensationally fired by their parent company following a long spell of success. The documentary drills down into all areas of Call Of Duty esports—the teams, coaches, professional players, and broadcasters, and looks at what it takes to be become the best in the world.

"CODumentary is told by developers, fans, professional players and numerous experts who describe in rich detail what makes the game so special and why it's been so successful from launch to the present day."

Fancy that? CODumentary is out now on Amazon and Steam.