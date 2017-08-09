CODumentary is a Call of Duty documentary from Devolver Digital

Offbeat publisher Devolver Digital is known for its eccentricity as much as it is for representing neat indie videogames. Its Films division has now announced CODumentary—"a documentary following a story centered about the blockbuster videogame Call of Duty."

Set to run for 93 minutes, the feature length production explores the war series' rise from popular videogame to "global entertainment franchise", and was filmed over five years around North America, the UK and Europe, including the D-Day beaches. Said to feature developers, fans of the series, pro players and "numerous gaming experts", the behind-the-scenes look is not sponsored by creators Activision, so will hopefully examine both the good and bad tales tied to the game's creation.

Here's the film's trailer:

"One of the biggest challenges making the film was encapsulating a 15 year timeline into 93 minutes," says producer Jonathan Beales in a statement. "I was very fortunate to work with a lot of great people whose input and contribution really helped make this happen. It’s a rich story of evolution told through the eyes of games developers, fans, industry experts and professional players. It’s a big documentary and we wanted to put the fans first so took the opportunity to host two full screenings at DreamHack Atlanta that were a big success.

"It’s been a great five-year journey and even though the documentary is centered on video games, the story is always about the human input and endeavour involved. The rich experiences of developing games, playing them or waiting in line to buy them will always remain center stage."

Purposefully awkward portmanteau aside, CODumentary will premiere worldwide on Steam and VOD on September 19, at 6pm BST/10am PST. Thereafter, those interested can pick it up on iTunes, Google Play, MGo, Playstation, Xbox, TubiTV, Indie Reign, and the Indie Rights Vimeo Channel. Hard copy Blu Ray and DVD launches are planned further down the line again.