Devolver Digital has gone public with Sony acquiring a minority stake

Indie publisher Devolver Digital has gone public today, with Sony already acquiring a minority stake.

It's the largest US-based company to ever go live on the London Stock Exchange, floating at around $950 million (thanks, GamesIndustry). Sony has already made a 5% investment in the publisher, with Chinese videogame behemoth NetEase purchasing an 8% stake. Devolver says its staff are still the majority owners though, with its founders and all current employees owning a stake in the company.

In an announcement, Devolver called the milestone "a kind of validation" for the team's hard work since 2009, adding "we're insanely proud of what we've accomplished over the last decade, and we genuinely believe this will make us even better." It said that going public will help further invest in games it's currently working on, as well as partnering with games that it has "previously not been able to consider."