Development on Final Fantasy 16 is almost six months behind

Audio player loading…

Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki Yoshida has posted an official statement that we're not going to find out more about the game this year. This is despite Yoshida's promise that he would provide more information before year's end.

"I regret to inform you that I will be unable to keep that promise as complications stemming from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have delayed the game's development by almost a half year," said Yoshida in a statement posted to the Final Fantasy XVI Twitter account.

A message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 #FFXVI pic.twitter.com/qtfJUUp6LADecember 27, 2021 See more

Moving a large team to a decentralized development environment has hindered development on many games, not just FF16, but it seems like some of the delays have come as a surprise to the team. Yoshida is clear that the game is coming along, just slower than they'd like, and given his description of current priorities it's past the initial stages of development and well into the middle. "Our primary goal now is to be as hands on with the game as possible in order to see it fully polished," says Yoshida.

New information about Final Fantasy 16 will be revealed in spring of 2022. For now, you can check out everything we know about Final Fantasy 16.

Final Fantasy XVI isn't yet confirmed for PC, only for PlayStation 5, but given the number of Square Enix games that have come to PC it's only a matter of time after release before Final Fantasy 16 comes to PC, just like Final Fantasy 15 did.