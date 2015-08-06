Deus Ex: Mankind Divided screens show different ways to play

The main appeal of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is that you can choose how you want to approach different situations, as was discussed on the PC Gaming Show, and these four new screens showcase that nicely. Jensen can hack from a distance, hide while he figures out what to do, endure a firefight with the help of a shiny and potentially bulletproof coating, or... take a selfie, apparently.

After the selfie, we've also got some concept art, so check that out if you're interested in Mankind Divided's world or enviable fashion.

Got 25 minutes to spare? Why not watch the gameplay demo?