Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Breach update out now

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided's arcade-styled Breach update is out now, bringing with it a range of new features for Adam Jensen to play with.

An energy boost, HP boost, and memory space boost—available in three different sizes and styles—as well as a No Scope Sniper Rifle, Siege, 3RR0R EM Rifle, and the KABOOM Revolver mark the hardware our gloomy protagonist can now get to grips with via the Breach update.

A new 'World 4A' has being added too, which consists of 9 entirely new maps, while three new maps have been added to pre-existing worlds.

The update's arcade slant offers players a "connected puzzle shooter experience" and sees them seeking out and selling "highly classified corporate data by infiltrating some of the world’s most secure servers, using the funds you acquire to upgrade both your skills and arsenal." In turn, you'll earn rewards—such as XP, credits and booster packs—which will help you better the game mode's increasingly taxing challenges.

Patch notes for the Breach update, build 616.0, can be read in full here. In other Mankind Divided-related news, Adam Jensen's latest outing is now available on Linux systems.