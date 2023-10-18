How to get the Festival of the Lost Memento in Destiny 2

The Festival of the Lost Memento in Destiny 2 is a newly added reward you can get as part of the yearly Halloween event. If you have no idea what a memento is, it's essentially a special item you can add to a crafted weapon which will give it a unique kill tracker, a title, and a special shader when it reaches level 30.

The Lost Memento makes your crafted weapon extremely black—not so surprising for a Halloween-themed shader. With the exception of Gambit, the prettiest mementos are usually locked behind high-level activities such as completing Grandmaster Nightfalls or opening the Lighthouse chest in Trials of Osiris.

So this is a great opportunity to grab one if you want to add a little extra style to a crafted gun. Here's how to get the Lost Memento in Destiny 2.

How to unlock the Lost Memento

Image 1 of 2 You'll need to complete the Twilight triumph to get the Lost Memento (Image credit: Bungie) It's very black (Image credit: Bungie)

To get the Lost Memento, you'll need to complete the Twilight triumph, which consists of three secret objectives. You can find the triumph if you head to Triumphs, Season of the Witch, General, and then look at the bottom of the page.

The three tasks you need to undertake are:

Complete the Fallen S.A.B.E.R strike in the Cosmodrome while wearing the Clovis Bray mask.

Kill 100 enemies on Neomuna while wearing the Nimbus Mask.

Use finishers on 25 enemies in Legend Haunted Sectors while wearing the Tormentor Mask.

While none of these are especially hard to complete, the real challenge is acquiring the masks you need to wear for them. You can grab all three by finishing the following challenges on the Festival of the Lost event card located in quests:

Cryptozoologist: Use Manifested Pages to restore a chapter in "The Tales of the Forgotten - Vol 3". You'll complete this as part of Eva's introductory Festival of the Lost quest getting you the Clovis Bray Mask.

Use Manifested Pages to restore a chapter in "The Tales of the Forgotten - Vol 3". You'll complete this as part of Eva's introductory Festival of the Lost quest getting you the Clovis Bray Mask. Heads Will Roll: Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. This one gets you the Tormentor Mask and will take the longest of the three—around ten Haunted Sectors if you kill every Headless One in each.

Defeat 100 Headless Ones in Haunted Sectors. This one gets you the Tormentor Mask and will take the longest of the three—around ten Haunted Sectors if you kill every Headless One in each. Hocus Focusing: Focus an Eerie Engram. You can do this as soon as you get your first engram from a Haunted Sector to get the Nimbus Mask.

Once you've got all three, you can complete the Twilight triumph to get the Lost Memento and then stick it on whatever crafted gun you want. As you can see from the screen above, it's very black. It also tracks Headless One kills and gives your gun the title of Head-Taker at level 20.

If you're looking for more Lost Mementos, your best bet is opening Eerie Engrams, though since these items are clearly rare random drops, I wouldn't hold out hope of getting another easily.