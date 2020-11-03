Desperados III lets you fire cannons at cowboys in latest DLC

As part of its season pass, Desperados III offered a new storyline called "Money for Vultures", itself split into three parts. The latest installment, "Once more with feeling", completes that storyline and the season pass, taking players back to the Eagle's Nest, the fortress that appeared in both previous Desperados games.

Apart from the offered conclusion to the storyline, Eagle's Nest seems to be the DLC's biggest draw, as the map is bigger and more detailed—the trailer shows us plenty of watchtower shootouts, featuring more stealthy approaches as well as simply lobbing cannonballs at enemies if need be. The Wild West truly was wild.