Defend your street (or anywhere else) in MapsTD

In the last ten minutes, I have learnt that PC Gamer UK's hometown of Bath is able to easily repel an invading army.

Okay, so there are a few caveats. Firstly, that army must walk single file across one of our city's winding roads. Secondly, we need access to huge, ranged turrets, capable of accurate and long-distance fire. Thirdly, this only works in MapsTD —a tower defence game that uses Google Maps to generate levels from any charted location across the world.

Choose an address and the game will pick up to four routes leading to it. These are where the enemies will travel—although initially they'll focus on a single path. Coloured pins represent towers, and must be placed and upgraded in strategic locations using money gained from surviving each wave.

It's a pretty standard tower defence setup, but the pleasure comes from doing it across real-world streets and locations—whether that's the labyrinthine sprawl of a Somerset city, or the grids and angles of Washington D.C.

You can play MapsTD by following this link .