Blizzard community manager, Zarhym has been answering questions on exactly how Azeroth will be torn apart in World of Warcraft: Cataclysm. Not content with giving straightforward, boring answers, Zarhym plays the part of a doom-saying herald, channeling the will of the apocalyptic dragon, Deathwing. It's both hilarious and informative.

Zarhym opens by describing what will happen when Deathwing is released on December 7th. "Once free to terrorize the world, Deathwing will randomly choose territories in Azeroth to attack each day until his ruinous reign is brought to an end. A blackened sky will be the only warning before every living creature caught in his approach is consumed by his terrible fire."

"The unfortunate victims of his malice will receive a rare Feat of Strength... as well as a repair bill and corpse run."

What's this? A rare Feat of Strength? And all we have to do is run suicidally towards the giant flaming Dragon? Count me in. But how will we know where Deathwing will strike?

Zarhym says "there is very little warning once he decides to strafe a zone. If you're not in the zone already, you have virtually no chance of sacrificing yourself to his flame," adding, "If you're in the zone, you're almost definitely screwed." Zarhym also mentions that Deathwing will only be targeting the Eastern Kingdoms and Kalimdor, thought "he will choose his locations quite indiscriminately."

But are Deathwing's flames really that deadly? Will absolutely everyone in the zone he's attacking be obliterated? As one forumite says "I can smell the QQ already from players who can't have fun. Like, low levels thinking they should be safe from everything, and will cry during the event if they die - then later will cry as higher levels when they can no longer do the event."

The response? "Deathwing doesn't care what level you are."

He really doesn't.