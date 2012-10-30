Popular

Dead Island: Riptide release date set for April next year

By

Dead Island: Riptide will stumble groaning into the sunlight on April 23 next year in the US and Canada, and April 26 everywhere else. Hopefully a copy will wash up on Banoi island. The survivors could do with a little bit of genre awareness after the first adventure, which saw them traipsing right into the middle of a massive town swarming with undead sorts. But why bother with the outskirts when you've got an electric katana?

The sequel will move the action away from the island, onto a boat, which I'm sure will remain a completely safe place for the duration of the game. A new character, new vehicles, more weapon proficiencies and "hub defense game mechanics" will all feature. You can pre-order Riptide now from the Dead Island site . You'll find the CGI teaser trailer for Riptide below, but is it as good as the original Dead Island trailer that got everyone excited back in 2011?

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
