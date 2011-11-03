DC Universe Online sees 120,000 new PC players less than 48 hours after going free-to-play

John Smedley, SOE's President, announced on Twitter this morning that over 120,000 new players have signed up for their action-RPG MMO DC Universe Online on the PC since the game transitioned to free-to-play Tuesday evening. In the same tweet, he announced that the number of concurrent users logged into the game has increased 300% in that same time, and that they're planning to launch a massive TV and online ad campaign later this month. He did not mention any numbers for PS3 users.

Of course it's not all daisies and roses for players trying to get into the game during this massive spike in activity. Even during non-peak hours, servers are having stability issues and, anecdotally, login queues have thousands of players waiting to get in and play. SOE loves to boast about DCUO's "super servers" that allow all players to all play on the same realm within the game, which has a lot of awesome benefits (like never having to pay to transfer servers and always being able to play with your friends who are online), but hopefully they can resolve these stability issues before too many people run away from the game because of them.

If you haven't already jumped into DC Universe Online, you can download the client for free on the game's official site . Free players have access to almost all of the game's content and character power types, can join guilds, and all that good stuff. You can read full details on what's free and what's not here or read our review from the beginning of this year while you wait in the login queues.

Most of us at PC Gamer US are playing on the Hero side, and since the game's tech allows for all users to play on a single server (alternating between PvE and PvP phases at will), you're guaranteed to be on the same server as us! Send a message to any of the following characters in-game for an invite to the PC Gamer guild, and let us know if you're interested in being an officer!

