What do Darktide's weapon symbols mean?

Something that's frustrated a lot of players in the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide beta is not knowing exactly what a weapon is like before it's in our hands. When you see a new autogun or chainsword in the armory there will be a couple of words to sum up its strengths, like Mobile or High Capacity, some numberless bars for attributes like damage and reload speed, and then a trio of icons that are as inscrutable as any of the Chaos runes drawn on the walls of Tertium Hive. It's hard to know what you're buying.

Though there's no mouseover text on these icons in the beta, press the V key while you're in the menu to inspect a weapon and you'll bring up an information screen that provides their names, if not descriptions. (The combo attacks of melee weapons are also shown here.) Some are plain enough, and a few will be familiar to those who played Fatshark's previous Warhammer game, Vermintide 2. Others are still straight-up inscrutable. I've spent some time in the Meat Grinder testing room to figure out just what all of the weapon symbols and stats mean.

Ranged weapon symbols

The three symbols for each ranged weapon describe, from left to right, its primary attack, secondary attack, and special action. These are mapped to left-click, right-click, and mouse-five (likely a thumb button) by default. The bullets beneath a gun's symbols tell you whether that firing mode is:

Semi-automatic (one bullet)

Fully automatic (two bullets)

Burst-fire (two bullets with a circle between them)

A single bullet followed by an arcing trail means it's a projectile weapon that will drop over distance and needs to be aimed high. The one that looks like a shotgun shell next to a stream of pellets? That's a shotgun, yes. It'll fire in a cone.

Here are the many other symbols you'll see on ranged weapons.

(opens in new tab) Hip Fire: Shooting without aiming first. If there's a lightning bolt symbol in this position instead, that means this is a charged weapon and holding down attack increases the damage of the shot.

(opens in new tab) ADS (Aim Down Sights): Will zoom in when aimed. As with Hip Fire, if there's a lightning bolt symbol in this position then holding down attack will charge up the shot, as with certain patterns of lasgun and force staves.

(opens in new tab) Braced: Some guns, like shredder autopistols, don't do the aim-down-sights zoom when you right-click. Instead they switch to a tilted, two-hand-hold that doesn't zoom but does seem to increase stability a little.

(opens in new tab) Torch: A flashlight, for our American readers, not the thing you combine with pitchforks when forming a mob.

(opens in new tab) Special Ammo: Has ammo types you can switch between. Normally seen on shotguns where it lets you alter the firing spread to a flat horizontal line rather than a broad cone. Perfect for dealing with a horde if you aim at their heads.

(opens in new tab) Vent Heat: If you played Sienna in Vermintide, you'll be used to the need to manage heat. In Darktide it's more likely to be a plasma gun that's about to cook your goose than a wizard's staff, but the principle is the same.

(opens in new tab) Strike/Bayonet Attack: While switching to a melee weapon is basically instantaneous in Darktide, switching back to a ranged weapon takes time. Gotta ratchet that slide to keep the machine spirit happy. A weapon with a strike attack will be able to deal with the sudden appearance of a single weedy enemy behind you without having to go through that rigmarole.

(opens in new tab) Bash: Like Strike, but a staggering attack that doesn't do much damage. Some melee weapons also have a bash as a special.

Melee weapon symbols

The first symbol represents a weapon's light attack, the second its heavy attack (triggered when you hold down the attack button), and the third is its special action, mapped to mouse-five. Make sure to bring up the full details by pressing V, because melee weapon combos often include different attacks that won't match that symbol.

(opens in new tab) Strikedown: A vertical slash that does more stagger.

(opens in new tab) Relentless: A horizontal slash with a decent amount of cleave for dealing with multiple targets.

(opens in new tab) Vanguard: A diagonal slash somewhere between Strikedown and Relentless in terms of utility.

(opens in new tab) Assassin: A slash with increased Weak Spot damage. Aim for the head, or somewhere unarmored.

(opens in new tab) Parry: Holding down this special will let you block, then automatically riposte to counter-attack enemies who melee you.

(opens in new tab) Punch: You can probably figure this one out for yourself.

(opens in new tab) Activate/Defensive Stance: Indicates a secondary mode, like revving up a chainsword's blade, or placing an ogryn's slab shield to use as cover.

(opens in new tab) Special Melee Attack: An individual attack that isn't part of a combo.

What do the item rating and stats mean?

(Image credit: Fatshark)

Every weapon in Darktide has a rating number. The higher that number, the more points will be spread across its attribute bars. That doesn't mean all its bars will be higher, however. Though a higher rating often means a better weapon, sometimes those extra points won't have been spent wisely. Keep an eye out for high-rating weapons with low damage bars in particular.

As for what those attributes mean, some are self-explanatory, like reload speed, but others are a little more opaque. Here's what the more confusing ones mean.