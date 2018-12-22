Darksiders 3 adds 'classic' combat mode with more forgiving dodges

Darksiders 3 has added a new 'Classic' combat mode aimed at making fights feel similar to the first two games in the series. The biggest change is that you can now interrupt attacks with a dodge move—previously, when you committed to an attack you had to see it through until Fury stopped swinging her weapon.

Classic mode will also let you use items instantly, which means you'll be able to heal without worrying that Fury will die during the animation (something that happened to me quite a lot during my playthrough).

You'll be able to select between the new combat mode and the default settings when you load up any save game or when you start a new game.

The update also adds some checkpoints so you can save progress more often, boosts the damage that you do in Havoc form, fixes crashes, and introduces a new item that lets you refill your Nephilim’s Respite healing flask at the Vulgrim shops. You can read the patch notes for the full list of changes.

The changes all sound positive, although I'm still not sure Darksiders 3 is worth splashing out on until it gets a significant sale. As I wrote in my review, the combat is punchy and the setting very pretty, but the camera is wonky, its puzzles too simple, and the lack of proper loot means you can't customise Fury as much as I'd hoped.