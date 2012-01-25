Popular

Darksiders 2 screenshots show new creatures, monstrous axe

If death dies on the battlefield, who comes to claim his soul? What happens to everyone else who dies when death's not about? Darksiders 2 probably won't answer these questions, but it definitely will let you hit things with a giant axe. You like hitting things with a giant axe, right? See a gallery of the various things you can hit with a giant axe in the latest batch of Darksiders 2 screenshots below.

Darksider's creature design was one of its stand-out features. You could make friends with giant stone doors. Instead of opening like a normal door, they'd turn into a lumbering stone golem and wander off. More of this sort of thing, please, creature designers.

