Darkest Dungeon Boss Rush mod is the hardest quest you'll ever play

Darkest Dungeon is one the most challenging games I've ever played. As Ian Birnbaum noted in his review, it's great fun even when it's cruel and a host of neat player-made mods have since added mileage to what's already a deep and comprehensive game.

The latest mod that's caught my eye is shishiwashi's Boss Rush—and I can't decided if it's a cool idea or the work of a twisted sadist.

By adding the quest 'The Galaxian Convergence', Boss Rush asks players to venture into a "huge-sized epic raid" that is "very hard but not impossible to beat", so reckons the mod's creator.

In practice, this has players going toe-to-toe with all 23 of the game's bosses—including those from its Crimson Court DLC—each of which requires a specific strategy. Shishiwashi offers some hints and tips via the mod's Nexus page, such as stocking up on resources, selecting a stable party, and understanding that this is a long run and that item usage should reflect this. No kidding.

Spoilers ahead in reference to Darkest Dungeons' bosses.

On the bosses front, here's what to expect:

The Necromancer

The Hag

The Siren

The Swine King

The Blind Prophet

The Brigand Cannon

The Formless Flesh

The Drowned Crew

The Collector

The Shambler

The Shrieker

The Brigand Vvulf

The Fanatic

The Crocodilian

The Baron

The Viscount

The Countess

The Garden Guardian

The Shuffling Horror

The Templar Impaler

The Templar Warlord

The Mammoth Cyst

The Heart of Darkness

Shishiwashi notes that while there are curios and aid items strewn around this quest's dungeon, players should be prepared to face all types of enemies. "Keep your eyes open and do not tread lightly," the mod's creator warns.

More information on the Darkest Dungeon Boss Rush mod, including installation instructions, can be found here.