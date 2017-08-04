Daniel Licht, the Dexter and Dishonored composer, dies at 60

Daniel Licht, the composer responsible for the scores of Dishonored and Dishonored 2 has died of cancer, aged 60-years-old.

Licht was perhaps best known for scoring all eight seasons of popular crime mystery series Dexter, winning awards for it and his work on medical drama Body of Proof.

As reported by Variety, many of Licht's scores featured in the horror genre—with Hellraiser: Bloodline, two Amityville movies, and NBC's 1998 adaptation of Aldous Huxley's Brave New World among his credits. Similarly, Licht composed music for the PlayStation 3's Silent Hill: Downpour and the PS Vita's Silent Hill: Book of Memories.

Licht's work on Arkane and Bethesda's Dishonored and PC Gamer Game of the Year 2016 Dishonored 2 is what the composer is best known for within the videogame spectrum. Tributes from other game composers have appeared on social media.

Shocked to hear of the death of friend / colleague Dan Licht. What a genuinely kind man he was, and great musician:https://t.co/AkWEo4zUxuAugust 4, 2017

According to The Wrap, Licht is survived by his wife Hilary Kimblin Licht, son Kian, his mother, two brothers, his sister and several nieces and nephews.