Cute MMO MapleStory 2 begins head start ahead of official launch in October

MapleStory 2 is launching on October 10th after a series of betas this year, and those who have prepurchased a pack for the upcoming free-to-play game have a ten day head start beginning October 1st. MapleStory 2 is the fully 3D sequel to 15 year-old side-scrolling MMO MapleStory, with new features like extensive creation tools for players to make their own homes and environments taking the center stage.

MapleStory made headlines earlier this year with the announcement that it, too, would have a battle royale mode: Mushking Royale.

The head start patch turns on all the game’s premium features and shops. Of particular interest are improvements and bugfixes to the keyboard and mouse controls, which some found pretty lacking in beta builds of the game. Much of the game’s building features have also been overhauled, with many basic building blocks now being free. The game’s Adventure Dungeon boss monsters have had their difficulty decreased across the board.